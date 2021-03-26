Ntseki: We already have a plan for Sudan

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has revealed that he already has a plan for Sudan ahead of their final Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier on Sunday.

South Africa were forced to settle for a point after playing out to a 1-1 draw against Ghana in their penultimate Group C encounter at the FNB Stadium on Thursday.

The stalemate saw Bafana remain in second place in Group C, level on 10 points with leaders Ghana ahead of their final group stages clash on Sunday.

Ntseki admits that his side have prepared well for their upcoming clash as they only need a point to secure their place in the Afcon finals, while Sudan will need all three points to qualify.

'In football, there's something very interesting, if you look we had more possession, very good opportunities but unfortunately we ended up with a draw and I think going to Sudan it's for them to lose,' Ntseki told SABC TV.

'Because they will be coming at us and we already have a plan for that, they have to play to win, a draw is not going to help them.

'So in this case they will have to come at us and coming to us we have very good players who can play on a transition and get us a win.'

Bafana Bafana against Sudan kicks off at 6pm on Sunday.