Nurkovic dreams of scoring in Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs forward Samir Nurkovic is relishing the chance to end his goal drought when they welcome Orlando Pirates to the FNB Stadium for the 100th Soweto derby.

The Serbian was on top form for Amakhosi last season as he managed to bag 14 goals and register six assists from 31 appearances across all competition.

Nurkovic has struggled to emulate his previous form and has only managed to score one goal and created three assists in 15 appearances after he spent the better part of the campaign on the injury list.

However, the Big Serb will be hoping to redeem himself after missing a penalty in the last meeting between the two sides as he leads Amakhosi from the front line.

'I was a difficult time for me during the start of the season because I missed a lot of games and when I came back, I didn't go through the pre-season but I had to go straight into the game. But I am trying my best to get to where I was before,' Nurkovic told the media.

'It's every player's dream to score in the Derby. But it's a big difference to play with and without the supporters. They've always been our 12th player on the field and we really miss them.

'I am working hard and hopefully Sunday will be my day. I am happy that I am finally back and helping the team. I am not frustrated but I have to continue working hard.

'We are trying to stay positive all the time, especially the senior players, because, as you already know, there are many young players in the team,” he said. “Our full focus is on the next game. And every game needs to be extra motivated. It's a big and special game.'