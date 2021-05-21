Nurkovic: I'm working hard to reach my form from the last season

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic has admitted to struggling at the start of season, but says he is trying his best and working hard to hit the heights of last season as Chiefs target the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

After a dazzling first campaign in South Africa the Serbian forward has managed just four goals to his name, with just a handful of games remaining.

Nurkovic was subjected to offers from clubs abroad in the transfer window but was ultimately convinced to stay and signed a new improved two-plus-one-year deal to stay at Naturena.

After netting a brace against Simba in the last game to help Chiefs take a healthy 4-0 ;ead into the second-leg the Serbian admitted he is hoping to hit form at the right time.

"With every football player there comes a time when he experiences a drop in form and everything. As everybody knows, I had a lot of problems at the beginning of the season and missed a lot of games," admits Nurkovic.

"It was a difficult time for me, but I am trying my best and working hard to reach the old form from the last season."

"Amazing feeling from the last game so I am excited and looking forward to the second leg, we are preparing and doing everything to go to the semis," he adds.

"I am there and trying my best to make them [the Chiefs fans] happy. We just have to stay focused and move on with the same fighting spirit from the last game, continue with the same performance and everything will be fine."