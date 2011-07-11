Ochoa completes Ajaccio move

Ajaccio had put "Memo" Ochoa's signing on hold, waiting for a Mexican Football Federation (FMF) decision over the case of five players who tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol in May.

"The arrival of a goalkeeper whose fame has crossed frontiers is an event for our club," the Corsican side said on their website.

"Welcome to Memo and welcome to our Mexican friends who continue to support their idol."

Ochoa and four team-mates, kicked out of the Gold Cup in the United States last month because of the positive tests, were exonerated by the FMF who said they had eaten contaminated meat at a training camp.

The 25-year-old Ochoa, who will cross from Mexico City club America, was in Mexico's squad at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups as a reserve goalkeeper.