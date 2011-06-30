Ochoa move to Ajaccio on hold

Ajaccio are waiting for a Mexican Football Federation (FEMEXFUT) decision over the case of five players who tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol in tests on May 21 as the team were preparing to defend their Gold Cup crown.

"The player and the club have reached an agreement. However, the contract cannot be signed until the Mexican Federation officially rules there was no participation in any doping case," the Corsican side said on their website.

Ochoa and four team-mates were suspended after Mexico's opening match at the Gold Cup when the results of the May 21 tests were made public but the FEMEXFUT claims the five ate contaminated meat at Mexico's national team training base.

FEMEXFUT are expected to rule on the case next week. The players tested negative in new tests at a laboratory at the University of California-LA.

The 25-year-old Ochoa, who plays for Mexico City club America, was in Mexico's squad at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups as a reserve goalkeeper.

Mexico retained the Gold Cup beating hosts United States 4-2 in the final.