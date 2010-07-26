Ogura appointed head of JFA

The 71-year-old was named the JFA's new president on Sunday after his predecessor Motoaki Inukai stepped down after a two-year term citing health reasons.

The JFA told Reuters that FIFA executive committee member Ogura will take charge of Japan's bidding process for the 2022 World Cup.

Ogura himself told a news conference he was not looking beyond two years in charge.

"At my age I will be looking to retire in two years," the former JFA vice president told reporters. "I'm surprised the job has suddenly come along but I was asked to step in."

Japan, who co-hosted the 2002 World Cup with South Korea, are also on the lookout for a new coach.

The Blue Samurai reached the last 16 of this year's World Cup in South Africa under Takeshi Okada, who stepped down after the tournament.

