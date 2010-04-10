O'Hara wants to see Spurs lose to Pompey
By app
LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara wants to see the team he supports lose their FA Cup semi-final against Portsmouth at Wembley on Sunday.
The former England under-21 international is on loan at the south-coast club but Spurs will not let him play against them before he returns to White Hart Lane at the end of the season.
"I want Spurs fans to know how much I feel for the club but I've got to be professional. I'm playing for Portsmouth and I want Portsmouth to win and get to the final because that's the club I'm at," he told Saturday's Daily Mail.
