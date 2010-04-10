O'Hara wants to see Spurs lose to Pompey

The former England under-21 international is on loan at the south-coast club but Spurs will not let him play against them before he returns to White Hart Lane at the end of the season.

"I want Spurs fans to know how much I feel for the club but I've got to be professional. I'm playing for Portsmouth and I want Portsmouth to win and get to the final because that's the club I'm at," he told Saturday's Daily Mail.

