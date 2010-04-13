Okada orders players to use oxygen tanks
By app
TOKYO - Japan coach Takeshi Okada has ordered his players to use oxygen tanks ahead of the World Cup to build up their high-altitude resistance.
Local media reported that Okada, whose team play two of their Group E games at more than 1,000 metres above sea level in South Africa in June, would ask his players to use the aparatus daily.
"After the squad is named I will get the players to use oxygen masks in small doses for an hour a day," Okada told the Nikkan Sports.
"They can use the tanks while watching TV."
Japan face World Cup-bound South Korea at home on May 24 before flying to Europe for warm-up matches against England in Austria on May 30 and Ivory Coast in Switzerland on June 4.
The Blue Samurai, who have never won a game at a World Cup tournament on foreign soil, have been drawn against Cameroon, Netherlands and Denmark in Group E.
