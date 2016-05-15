Old Trafford evacuation delays Manchester United kick-off
Sections of Old Trafford were evacuated after an unknown incident, causing a delay to Manchester United's game with AFC Bournemouth.
Manchester United's Premier League clash with AFC Bournemouth was delayed after sections of Old Trafford were evacuated following an unknown incident.
An announcement over the stadium's tannoy system described a 'code red' situation, with supporters in the Alex Ferguson Stand and Stretford End promptly asked to vacate the stadium.
Kick-off for the game is expected to be postponed for at least 45 minutes as a result.
