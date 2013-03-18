Olsson ruled out of Sweden qualifiers

"He has an injury to a ligament in one of his knees after this weekend's league round in England," national team doctor Leif Swardh told Swedish television station SVT.

Sweden coach Erik Hamren called up Borussia Monchengladbach's Oscar Wendt as cover for the games against Ireland in Stockholm on Friday and away to Slovakia on Tuesday.

Wendt has not played for Sweden since a poor performance in a 2-1 defeat in Hungary in 2011.