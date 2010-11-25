Oltra named new Almeria coach

The 41-year-old comes into to replace Juan Manuel Lillo who was sacked last Saturday after an 8-0 home defeat to Barcelona left them 19th in the 20-team standings, with nine points from 12 matches.

Oltra has coached at Castellon, Levante, Granada 74 and most recently Tenerife, who he led into the top flight in 2009, though they only lasted a season before being relegated last May.

He will be presented on Thursday and his debut will be a tough baptism of fire away to Valencia on Sunday.