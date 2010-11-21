Olympiakos beat PAOK but Panathinaikos stay top
By app
ATHENS - Kevin Mirallas scored twice as Olympiakos Piraeus moved level on points with Greek league leaders Panathinaikos on Sunday after a 3-0 home victory over 10-man PAOK Salonika.
The hosts took the lead in the 38th minute when Mirallas slotted past Dario Kresic. PAOK rallied after half-time but any hopes of a comeback were extinguished when midfielder Vladan Ivic was dismissed after a second booking in the 58th minute.
Belgian forward Mirallas then smashed home a second from Dennis Rommedahl's lay-off and Rommedahl added a third with four minutes left.
The win moved Olympiakos, who have a game in hand, level on 24 points with Panathinaikos, but the Greens stay top thanks to their superior head-to-head record.
Panathinaikos had moved three points clear following their 4-2 home win over Iraklis on Saturday.
With new coach Jesualdo Ferreira watching from the stands, Panathinaikos fell 2-0 behind after just 21 minutes but roared back to clinch victory helped by two goals from Djibril Cisse.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.