Olympiakos expect to sign Riera

"Unless there is a major surprise then he will be our player," Lienen told reporters. "He is a great player who has proven his worth both at club level and for the Spanish national side."

Local media reported the deal would cost 20 million euros, with the player earning around 2.7 million euros per season and Liverpool receiving 4 million euros up front and an additional 2 million if Olympiakos win the title this season.

The 28-year-old Spaniard joined Liverpool for 12 million euros two years ago from Espanyol. After a promising start at the club he faded into the first team fringes and was frozen out after criticising previous manager Rafa Benitez.

