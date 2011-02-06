Olympiakos mark anniversary with record win

A minute's silence was observed before the Super League leaders' victory preserved their seven-point lead over arch-rivals and reigning champions Panathinaikos.

The win was the Piraeus club's 10th in succession and their 10th in as many home matches, a new club record.

"I didn't know that it was a record; this makes me even happier," said coach Ernesto Valverde.

"We dedicate the victories at the Karaiskakis and the record to those people who lost their lives."

Twenty-one Olympiakos supporters died on February 8 1981 while rushing out of the stadium to celebrate their team's victory over AEK Athens in what remains the biggest stadium tragedy in Greek football.

Also on Sunday, Panathinaikos got the victory they needed to stay in touch with their rivals by defeating PAOK Salonika 1-0.

Despite the defeat, PAOK remained third on 34 points with AEK Athens a point behind following their surprise 2-1 home defeat by Aris Salonika on Saturday.

Panserraikos' woes continued with a 2-1 home defeat by Iraklis which left them bottom with 16 points.