Olympiakos set to name Lienen new coach

Lienen held talks with Olympiakos officials in Athens on Monday and said he would return to Munich to arrange the termination of his contract with the German club, who were eighth in the second division last season.

"It's an honour that Olympiakos want to work with me," the 56-year-old German told reporters.

"This is a great team on all levels. I will make every effort to ensure Olympiakos return to the top."

The Piraeus club finished second in the Super League to fierce rivals Panathinaikos before missing out on a Champions League spot in the end of season playoffs.

Olympiakos had three coaches last season -- Georgian Temuri Ketsbaia, Brazil's Zico and the most recent, Montenegrin Bozidar Bandovic.

Lienen has previous experience of coaching in Greece after he was in charge of Panionios from 2006-08.

He is expected to return to Athens later this week to sign a contract that will earn him 550,000 euros a year, according to media reports.

