Olympiakos sign Argentine Ibagaza

The 33-year-old playmaker, who was released by Spanish club Villarreal, agreed a two-year contract.

"I'm very happy that I've come to Olympiakos," Ibagaza told the club's official website.

"I know the team lost the championship last season and I want to help them regain the title."

Ibagaza spent the majority of his career in Spain with Real Mallorca and Atletico Madrid as well as Villarreal.

