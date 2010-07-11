Olympiakos sign Argentine Ibagaza
By app
ATHENS - Olympiakos Pireaus have completed the signing of Argentine midfielder Ariel Ibagaza on a free transfer, the Greek club said on Sunday.
The 33-year-old playmaker, who was released by Spanish club Villarreal, agreed a two-year contract.
"I'm very happy that I've come to Olympiakos," Ibagaza told the club's official website.
"I know the team lost the championship last season and I want to help them regain the title."
Ibagaza spent the majority of his career in Spain with Real Mallorca and Atletico Madrid as well as Villarreal.
