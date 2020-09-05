On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA for assaulting Ousmane Da

Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton was banned for six matches by the Football Association on this day in 2008, with another six suspended, for assaulting former team-mate Ousmane Dabo.

The attack, which happened in May of the previous year during training when both players were at Manchester City, left Dabo with several cuts and bruises as well as a detached retina.

The France midfielder said the attack was so bad that it had left him “looking like the elephant man”.

Ousmane Dabo (left) was left with injuries by Joey Barton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Barton was handed a four-month suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to assault.

He had previously admitted the charge of violent conduct and was fined £25,000 at a personal hearing.