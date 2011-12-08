O'Neill considering Gyan recall

Gyan left the Black Cats in controversial circumstances, joining Al-Ain after a bust-up with former chief Steve Bruce.

But O’Neill is looking to bolster his attacking options and is contemplating cutting the Ghanaian’s spell in the UAE short.

And the Irishman has revealed he will discuss Gyan’s situation with the club's 'overseas manager' Niall Quinn about the possibility of cutting his season-long loan short.

"It's absolutely something that I'll address," O'Neill said of the possibility of recalling Gyan.

"I have to talk to Niall about exactly where we stand on that. His position will definitely be looked at.

"He started off brilliantly, then things tapered away a little bit, so the potential is there. I don't know the lad at all, but I will have a look at it."

Former Aston Villa and Celtic boss O’Neill takes charge of Sunderland for the first time against relegation candidates Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

ByBen McAleer