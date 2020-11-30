Onyango: We were playing for our late brother Anele Ngcongca

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango says his side were playing for their former teammate Anele Ngcongca during their victory over Stellenbosch FC over the weekend.

The Brazilians cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Stellies in their first game since the passing of Ngcongca, who tragically passed away in a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

Sundowns have now reclaimed top spot in the DSTV Premiership with 13 points from their first five games of the 2020-21 season.

Onyango dedicated their victory over Stellies to the former Sundowns defender, honouring the late Ngcongca before and during the match.

‘Definitely we were playing for our late brother, Anele. May his soul rest in peace,’ Onyango told the club's YouTube channel.

‘We had to give our best because he as part of us, he was part of this team. His fighting spirit is what we showed today. It was a fantastic [[performance] from the guys.

‘It was a very difficult game against a high pressing team. I think the team played very well.’

The Ugandan shot stopper returned to the starting line against Stellenbosch FC after missing out on their 4-3 win over AmaZulu last week due to injury.

He added: ‘We were composed and we kept a clean sheet because the last time we conceded three goals which is not good for a team of our calibre.

‘But big ups to the team, they fought hard and they showed that they are bigger than anyone else. So, compliments go to the players who did well.

‘There was nothing much which I did on the pitch. But I think my presence helped a little bit and the noise I make.

‘The team kept fighting and there was no shot on target which was very important.

‘Yes of course it is good to be back. I was welcomed back by the guys, Kennedy, Reyaad [Pieterse], Jody [February], [Ismail] Watenga and [Ricardo] Goss,’ he added.

‘I had to keep the momentum going, I had to give what the team was asking which was a clean sheet.’