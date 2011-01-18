Oracle octopus given permanent memorial

The memorial corner will be unveiled on Thursday at the Sea Life aquarium in Oberhausen in western Germany, the aquarium said on Tuesday.

Dubbed "Paul's Corner," the centrepiece of the memorial will be the octopus oracle's urn. Paul died aged two-and-a-half in October.

He became an international sensation this summer after he correctly predicted each of Germany's World Cup matches - including their two losses. Paul also correctly tipped Spain to defeat Netherlands in the final.

During the height of Paul's popularity, scores of reporters and photographers crowded around the octopus' tank when he made his predictions. The picks were also broadcast on live television in Germany and across parts of Europe.

The mystic mollusc would foresee the winner of the football match by choosing a mussel from two transparent boxes adorned with the competitors' flags. The mussel from the box that Paul chose was considered his prediction.

Following the World Cup, marketers seized on Paul's popularity. The octopus was cast in an advert for a German supermarket and promoted England's bid for the 2018 World Cup.

An American-produced documentary about Paul is in the works.