Orlando Pirates discover CAFCC quarter-finals opponents

Orlando Pirates have discovered their opponents in the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals following the conclusion of the draw on Friday afternoon.

The Buccaneers have been pitted against Moroccan side Raja Casablanca in their respectively quart-final fixture, while making up the other fixtures are CS Sfaxien who will play JS Kabyli, Pyramids FC taking on Enyimba, while Coton Sport face ASC Jaraaf.

Pirates is set to face Casablanca at the Orlando Stadium in the first leg before taking on the same opponents at the Stade Mohamed V

Casablanca for the return leg.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals will see the winner between Pirates and Casablanca play the winners in the match between Pyramids and Enyimba.

Here is the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final draw:

Orlando Pirates vs Raja AC

Coton Sport vs ASC Jaraaf

CS Sfaxien vs JS Kabylie

Pyramids vs Enyimba

Semi-final draw:

Pyramids/Enyimba vs or Pirates/Raja

Coton Sport/Jaraaf vs Sfaxien/Kabylie