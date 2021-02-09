Orlando Pirates outclass Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium

Two goals inside the opening 5 minutes from Deon Hotto and Vincent Pule guided Orlando Pirates to a 2-0 win over Cape Town City in their DStv Premiership encounter on Tuesday evening.



Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer made made three changes to his starting eleven from the Nedbank Cup win over Uthongathi, as Vincent Pule, Paseka Mako and Fortune Makaringe were all recalled while City were bolstered by return from injury of Bradley Ralani.

The Sea Robbers, who have been struggling for goals with their strikers injured, got off to a perfect start as with just 45 second on the clock Deon Hotto had put the ball in the City net. The Namibian finishing cooly after a long ball over the high city defence by Thabang Monare.

Things got even better for the Buccaneers when Pule doubled their lead just four minutes later when he tapped home at the front post after being picked out by a Thembinkosi Lorch cross. Again, the high line of the City defence proving costly.

The home side continued to apply pressure and could have been out of sight with 20 minutes gone when Pule picked out Lorch in the 18-yard-box, but the winger was denied by the sprawling Peter Leeuwenburgh who kept the Citizens in the game.

A clash of heads between Siphesihle Ndlovu and Monare, where the latter had to be eventually replaced by Linda Mntambo saw a long stoppage at the end of the half as the sides went into the interval with Pirates 2-0 up.

Zinnbauer’s chargers started the second half well and could have been 3-0 up when Fortune Makaringe slipped in Hotto. The latter, however, failed to gather the ball properly and allowed the City defence to get back and block the chance.

City finally began to start playing their football and threatened the Pirates goal through Thato Mokeke and Bradley Rulani, but neither could take their chances.

The Soweto giants remained a threat on the counter, but wasteful finishing saw them unable to add to the scoreline.

2-0 the final score as Pirates earn a confidence boosting win.