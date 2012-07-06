Overmars named new Ajax technical director

The 39-year old former Ajax, Arsenal and Barcelona player will be responsible for transfers, the club's youth department and scouting. He joins Henri van der Aat and Jeroen Slop on the board of directors.

The appointment of Overmars, who won 86 caps for Netherlands, marks the end of an unsettled period for the champions during which several court cases forced the board of commissioners, including Johan Cruff and Edgar Davids, to step down.