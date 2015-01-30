Palace confirm Souare capture from Lille

Parish confirmed the news on Twitter, posting the message: "Delighted that @papesouare has just this minute signed for #cpfc . A warm welcome from all of us."

The post was accompanied with a picture of himself and the player, who has recently featured in the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal.

Souare has made 12 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille this season, nine of which have been as a starter.

He becomes Palace's fourth signing of the January window, following the arrivals of Yaya Sanogo, Shola Ameobi and Jordon Mutch.