Palacios sidelined for three weeks
By app
LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Wilson Palacios will be sidelined for up to three weeks after having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
The Honduras international midfielder reported the injury to medical staff after training on Thursday, the club said in a statement on their wesbite.
The 26-year-old, who has made 29 appearances for the Champions League quarter-finalists this season, last featured in the 3-1 league defeat at Blackpool on February 22.
