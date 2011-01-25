Palermo beat Parma to reach cup semis

Hosts Palermo had the better chances in the 120 minutes but only prevailed thanks to Francesco Valiani's missed spotkick.

Parma surprisingly fielded the weaker side of the two but even the introduction of striker Hernan Crespo towards the end of the second half of normal time failed to break the deadlock in Sicily.

Sampdoria host Serie A leaders AC Milan and old boy Antonio Cassano on Wednesday when new signing Urby Emanuelson may earn his Rossoneri debut. Holders Inter Milan go to Napoli in the third quarter-final later in the day.

Juventus entertain AS Roma in the final last eight encounter on Thursday with Italian football's big guns appearing to take the much-maligned competition more seriously this term.