Pandev and Popov out of Macedonia qualifiers

"Pandev tore his ankle ligaments in an Italian league match for his club Inter Milan against Roma while Dynamo Kiev's Popov suffered a recurring thigh injury in a Europa League game," the FFM said on its website.

Both players should be out of action for up to three weeks and Macedonia's coach Mirsad Jonuz said he was unlikely to call up any replacements.

Macedonia, who have one point from their opening two games in Group B, are at away to Andorra on Friday and at home to Russia four days later.