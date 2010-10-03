Pandev and Popov out of Macedonia qualifiers
By app
SKOPJE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Macedonia striker Goran Pandev and defender Goran Popov will miss the team's Euro 2012 qualifiers against Andorra and Russia through injury, the country's Football Federation (FFM) said.
"Pandev tore his ankle ligaments in an Italian league match for his club Inter Milan against Roma while Dynamo Kiev's Popov suffered a recurring thigh injury in a Europa League game," the FFM said on its website.
Both players should be out of action for up to three weeks and Macedonia's coach Mirsad Jonuz said he was unlikely to call up any replacements.
Macedonia, who have one point from their opening two games in Group B, are at away to Andorra on Friday and at home to Russia four days later.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.