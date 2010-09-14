Pandev suffers serious knee injury
By app
ENSCHEDE - Inter Milan forward Goran Pandev was carried off in the second half of Tuesday's Champions League opener at Twente Enschede with a serious-looking knee injury, coach Rafael Benitez said.
"Pandev has twisted his knee, we'll wait for tomorrow but it seems serious," the Spaniard told Sky Italia television.
The loss of the Macedonian would be a blow to Inter as they sold forward Mario Balotelli to Manchester City in the transfer window and brought in no replacement.
Samuel Eto'o and out-of-form Diego Milito are the only other established strikers at the European champions.
