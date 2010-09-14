Pandev suffers serious knee injury

"Pandev has twisted his knee, we'll wait for tomorrow but it seems serious," the Spaniard told Sky Italia television.

The loss of the Macedonian would be a blow to Inter as they sold forward Mario Balotelli to Manchester City in the transfer window and brought in no replacement.

Samuel Eto'o and out-of-form Diego Milito are the only other established strikers at the European champions.

