Paperwork denies Johnson USA debut

Johnson, who represented Germany at the youth and Under-21 level, was called up for the games but a spokesman for U.S. Soccer said on Monday he would not play since the procedure for his one-time switch of allegiance was not complete.

The 23-year-old midfielder for Hoffenheim, who has joint German-U.S. citizenship, will still travel to train with his new national team and their German coach Jurgen Klinsmann ahead of games against Costa Rica in Carson, California on September 2 and Belgium in Brussels four days later.

Klinsmann, who replaced Bob Bradley as U.S. coach last month, will be without Fulham forward Clint Dempsey for the Costa Rica game as he deals with a back injury.

Dempsey should be fit to join the squad in Brussels for the second game but Klinsmann will be without defenders Zach Loyd and Heath Pearce who have both pulled out with injury.

Jonathan Spector, who plays for Birmingham City in the English second tier Championship, has been called in along with uncapped D.C. United midfielder Chris Pontius.