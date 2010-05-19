Paraguay appoint lawyer over theft compensation
By app
ASUNCION, May 19 (Reuters) - World Cup finalists Paraguay have hired a French lawyer to seek compensation from their hotel in the Alpine city of Evian-les-Bains after a top team official was robbed of more than $100,000.
A man claiming to be the national team's director Rogelio Cattebeke asked for the safety deposit box to be opened in his room where the cash had been kept and the hotel staff obliged.
"We have to obtain compensation because the manner in which this occurred is incredible," Paraguayan Football Association president Juan Angel Napout told Paraguay's Primero de Marzo radio station.
Paraguay are in Europe for three warm-up games
