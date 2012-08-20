Pardew charged over linesman push

"The FA has today charged Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew with misconduct following his side's match against Tottenham Hotspur on 18 August 2012," read the statement on Monday.

Pardew was sent to the stands shortly after Demba Ba gave Newcastle a 54th minute lead and swiftly apologised on television for his "stupid" act, committed while contesting a decision.

Pardew has until 15:00 GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.