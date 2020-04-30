Paris St Germain confirmed as champions in France

Paris St Germain have been crowned champions after Ligue 1 was ended.

French prime minister Edouard Philippe this week announced that no sporting events will take place until at least September.

The league has confirmed PSG have been awarded a ninth title after the division was decided on a points-per-game system.

Le classement final de la saison 2019 / 2020 🚨— Ligue 1 Conforama (@Ligue1Conforama) April 30, 2020

Marseille have finished second with Stade Rennais third while Lille are fourth and Nice fifth.

Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi told PSG’s official site: “We would like to dedicate this 2019-2020 Ligue 1 title to healthcare staff and to all the everyday heroes on the front line whose commitment and self-sacrifice over many weeks have earned our deepest admiration.

“We understand, respect and support the decisions taken by the French government to end the championship. Health, as the government has always said, must be everyone’s priority.

🔝🏆⚡@PSG_English are the official Champions of France 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣!— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 30, 2020

“I would like to thank the players, the coach, the technical and medical staff as well as all the club’s employees for their tremendous work. This trophy is a reward for their hard work every day.

“In these difficult times, I hope that this trophy will bring a little happiness and hope to all our supporters, and I am grateful to them for their unwavering support which helps drive Paris St Germain forward.

“I would also like to also thank all our partners for their loyalty throughout, and I look forward to being able to celebrate this title with all the PSG family when the conditions allow.”

🐟 LES MERLUS SONT DE RETOUR EN LIGUE 1 ! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/mRsHNc65l2— FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) April 30, 2020

Toulouse and Amiens have been relegated while Nimes survived having finished third from bottom.

Lorient have won Ligue 2, also on points per game, with Lens second and both teams will be promoted.