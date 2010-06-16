Park takes charge of China's Dalian
BEIJING - Former South Korea coach Park Sung-hwa has been named the new manager of China's Dalian Shide, the club said on its website.
Park, who made 92 appearances as a player for his country between 1974 and 1985, will link up with South Korea striker Ahn Jung-hwan, currently on international duty at the World Cup in South Africa.
Dalian officials added that Park would take up his new job at the Chinese Super League club later this week.
