Parlour keen to see Cahill at Arsenal

The media has pointed out Cahill as a possible antidote to Arsene Wenger’s current defensive problems. But with Liverpool and Manchester United also said to be interested; Parlour is hoping Arsenal gazump their rivals and win the race for the 25-year-old's signature.

Cahill started England's friendly international against Ghana at Wembley – his third appearance in an England shirt since his debut against Bulgaria last September.

Although Parlour admits that Cahill would be a stellar signing for the Emirates Stadium outfit, he concedes that it is unlikely that the former Aston Villa star would want to move.

“I’d love to see Gary Cahill at Arsenal, he’d be brilliant for the centre-half role. “Whether that happens we’ll have to wait and see,” Parlour told talkSPORT.

However, Bolton manager Owen Coyle has stated that he would be willing to sell his star defender for anything in the region of £20 million, meaning that Arsenal would have to break the bank in order to sign him.

With Liverpool and Manchester United also being lined up as suitors for Bolton’s No.5, the price may become inflated as a consequence.

By Elliott Binks