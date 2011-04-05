Parma appoint Colomba as coach

Marino was axed after Sunday's 2-1 home defeat by bottom side Bari left Parma just two points above the drop zone with seven games remaining this season.

"The club announces that it has signed a deal today with the coach that runs until the end of the 2011/12 season," a Parma statement said.

Colomba was sacked by top-flight Bologna the day before the start of the season after falling out with club bosses, meaning he is exempt from the rule which bars coaches from managing two Serie A teams during one season.

Parma finished an impressive eighth last season in their first term back in Serie A but have slid down the standings in this campaign despite some notable wins.