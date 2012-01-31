Trending

Parma v Juventus postponed due to snow

By

Parma's Serie A match at home to leaders Juventus was postponed less than an hour before kick-off on Tuesday because of heavy snow in northern Italy.

The match was the day's only scheduled top-flight encounter with the rest of the programme taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Juve lead the standings by a point from champions AC Milan, who can go top with a win at Lazio on Wednesday.