Parma v Juventus postponed due to snow
By app
Parma's Serie A match at home to leaders Juventus was postponed less than an hour before kick-off on Tuesday because of heavy snow in northern Italy.
The match was the day's only scheduled top-flight encounter with the rest of the programme taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.
Juve lead the standings by a point from champions AC Milan, who can go top with a win at Lazio on Wednesday.
