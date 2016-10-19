Parolo agrees fresh Lazio terms

Italy international Marco Parolo has agreed a contract extension that will keep him at Lazio until 2020, the Serie A club have confirmed.

Parolo, who signed for Lazio in 2014 and previously played for clubs including Cesena and Parma, will be 35 when his new deal expires.

The midfielder, linked with a switch to Chelsea in the last transfer window, has started all eight league games for Lazio this season, with the club sixth in Serie A.