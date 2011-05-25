Partizan clinch fourth successive league title

Partizan, who also sealed the domestic double after winning the Cup earlier this month, have 73 points from 29 matches - six more than city rivals Red Star who were held to a 2-2 home draw by Spartak Subotica.

Third-placed Vojvodina Novi Sad are also six points behind Partizan before the final day, following a goalless stalemate at Sartid Smederevo.

Needing only a draw to retain the silverware, Partizan pegged back Metalac and missed a hatful of chances before midfielder Stefan Babovic headed home a Nemanja Tomic cross from the left early in the second half.

Chad striker Misdongard Betonligar equalised in the 73rd minute but the champions held on comfortably to send their 3,000 travelling fans into raptures.

Top scorer Andrija Kaludjerovic hit a double as Red Star came from behind to lead 2-1, but a late equaliser by Nikola Milankovic vanquished any hope the 1991 European Cup winners might have had of taking the title race to the wire.