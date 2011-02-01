Partizan seal deal for Adiyiah
By app
BELGRADE - Ghana striker Dominic Adiyiah joined international striker partner Prince Tagoe at Partizan Belgrade after signing for the Serbian champions on a six-month loan from AC Milan on Tuesday.
Adiyiah was leading scorer at the World Youth Championship which Ghana won in 2009 and would have almost certainly put Ghana into the World Cup semi-finals last year had Uruguay striker Luis Suarez not blocked his goalbound diving header with his hand in the last minute of extra-time in the quarter-finals.
"I hoped my career would keep going up all the time after the 2009 tournament but I've had a flat period and this move should be a stepping stone for me," said Adiyiah, who spent the last six months on loan at Italian Serie B side Reggina.
"I was overjoyed to learn that Tagoe is here because we have always had a good relationship and his presence will make it that much easier for me to fit in."
Tagoe joined on-loan from Germany's Hoffenheim on Monday.
Partizan, who have won a record three successive league titles, are five points clear of city foes Red Star at the December-February winter break.
