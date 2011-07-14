Pastore agent: No contact with other clubs

The Palermo playmaker is believed to have attracted interest from European heavyweights such as Chelsea, Manchester City, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

GEAR:Save 10% on Chelsea's new home and away shirts. Free delivery on orders over £50

However, his agent insists that no discussions have taken place between Palermo and any of the aforementioned clubs.

"President Zamparini has set his price at €50 million (£44 million), a valuation with which I totally agree," Simonian said.

"We both know Pastore's potential, so we are not in a hurry. And Javier is not anxious to leave either.

"He could remain for another season in Palermo and be happy.

"In any case, I can say that there has been no contact with Inter, AC Milan and Chelsea."

Pastore is currently on international duty at the Copa America, representing his native Argentina.

ByElliott Binks