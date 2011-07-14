Pastore agent: No contact with other clubs
By Gregg Davies
Javier Pastore’s agent, Marcelo Simonian, has claimed that no bids have been made for his client thus far.
The Palermo playmaker is believed to have attracted interest from European heavyweights such as Chelsea, Manchester City, Inter Milan and AC Milan.
GEAR:Save 10% on Chelsea's new home and away shirts. Free delivery on orders over £50
However, his agent insists that no discussions have taken place between Palermo and any of the aforementioned clubs.
"President Zamparini has set his price at €50 million (£44 million), a valuation with which I totally agree," Simonian said.
"We both know Pastore's potential, so we are not in a hurry. And Javier is not anxious to leave either.
"He could remain for another season in Palermo and be happy.
"In any case, I can say that there has been no contact with Inter, AC Milan and Chelsea."
Pastore is currently on international duty at the Copa America, representing his native Argentina.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.