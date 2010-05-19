Pedersen pens new Blackburn deal

The Norwegian had received interest from clubs around Europe but the 28-year-old has pledged his future to Rovers, where he’s been since the summer of 2004 and clocked up close to 200 league appearances.

Pedersen said: “Blackburn always was my first choice. We have a united team, great management and brilliant supporters.

“Also, there aren’t many footballers who get the opportunity to stay with one Premier League club for 10 years. I did and I want to honour that.”

Blackburn boss Sam Allardyce was unsure whether the Norway international - who has won 54 caps for his country - would stay, but is glad to have secured his services for longer.

“Pedersen is one of our most dedicated and professional players," he said.

“We’re glad to finally have a contract in place and look forward to the new season.”

By Owen Edwards

