Penarol coast to Clausura in Uruguay

Penarol came from a goal down to beat Fenix 2-1, extending to 12 successive wins their record start to the championship. They have 36 points, 10 more than second-placed Fenix.

Nacional, champions last season, are fourth with 19 points but qualify for the final between the country "Big Two" as winners of the Apertura title in the first half of this season.

Penarol also secured a berth in the South American Libertadores Cup, a trophy they have won five times, next year. They last played in the group phase in 2004.

