Penev returns to CSKA Sofia

Penev, who won seven league titles with CSKA as a player and three more as coach, is yet to have his position at the club clarified but analysts have described his role at the 31-times Bulgarian champions as a "supervisor."

"I'll be probably sitting on the bench during our match at Sliven on Saturday but we have to clarify these things (his exact position) with the club's management," Penev, named Bulgaria's coach of the century, told reporters.

"I think things could change if we manage to win in Sliven and I'll do my best to help players get back on their feet again," the 64-year-old, who steered the national team to their first European championship finals in 1996, said.

Romanian Ioan Andone resigned last week after six games as coach of the Reds, who have won only two of their last 10 league matches and slipped to third in the standings, 10 points behind leaders Litex Lovech with eight games left.

