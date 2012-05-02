Pennant arrested over assault

The former Real Zaragoza and Liverpool midfielder was also charged with drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance, police said.

Pennant, 29, once tipped as one of England's brightest footballing talents, was arrested early on Sunday morning following a crash between a white BMW and a silver Audi that occurred around two hours after the nightclub attack.

While in custody for the driving offences Pennant was also arrested over the assault, the sources added.

Greater Manchester Police said they had arrested and bailed a 29-year-old man on suspicion of "section 47 assault", an offence involving actual bodily harm.

Pennant, a former England under-21 player who has also appeared for Arsenal, Birmingham City and Leeds United, is due to appear before magistrates over the driving offences on May 9.