Pepe hits double but Arsenal miss out on Europe

Nicolas Pepe scored twice as Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0, but it was not enough to earn a spot in the Europa League next season.

The Ivorian opened the scoring early in the second half when he controlled a pass from Calum Chambers and slotted past Robert Sanchez.

Pepe doubled the lead on the hour with a neat low finish after collecting a ball from Martin Odegaard.

Despite the victory, Arsenal will not be playing in a European competition for the first time in 25 years after they finish eighth on 61 points, one behind Tottenham Hotspur, who had won at Leicester City.

Brighton finish in 16th, with 41 points.