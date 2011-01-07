Pepe out for month with calf injury

The Portugal centre-back suffered the injury during their 2-0 King's Cup defeat away to Levante on Thursday, when they progressed to a quarter-final meeting with city rivals Atletico Madrid, 8-2 on aggregate.

Pepe will miss both legs of the cup tie, which are scheduled to be played over the next two weeks, and Sunday's high-profile La Liga clash with third-placed Villarreal at the Bernabeu.