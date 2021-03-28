Percy Tau up to sixth in Bafana's all-time goal scoring charts

Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Percy Tau has moved up to sixth in the Bafana Bafana all-time goal scoring charts following his goal against Ghana on Thursday evening.

Tau bagged his 13th goal in Bafana colours when he levelled matters for South Africa during their 1-1 draw with Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier at the FNB Stadium.

The 26-year-old has now overtaken Tokelo Rantie and Siphiwe Tshabalala, who are on 12 international goals, and is now within two goals to equal legendary footballer Siyabonga Nomvethe’s tally of 15 goals.

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy still remains at the top of the all-time scoring charts with 31 goals, while Shaun Bartlett ended his international career with 29 goals and in third place is Katlego Mphela and Bernard Parker with 23 goals each.

Here is Bafana Bafana's all-time goal scoring chart:

Benni McCarthy – 31

Shaun Bartlett – 29

Katlego Mphela – 23

Bernard Parker – 23

Phil Masinga – 18

Siyabonga Nomvethe – 15

Percy Tau, Sibusiso Zuma – 13

Tokelo Rantie, Siphiwe Tshabalala – 12

Delron Buckley, Teko Modise – 10

Doctor Khumalo - 9