Perfect Twente make it six wins from six
By app
Twente Enschede's best league start in 44 years continued on Sunday when the Dutch leaders made it six wins from six by edging Heerenveen 1-0.
Dusan Tadic converted a 59th minute penalty to hand Steve McClaren's side another three points against winless Heerenveen.
PSV Eindhoven scored three second-half goals to brush aside Feyenoord 3-0.
The home side, without the suspended Mark van Bommel, took control just past the hour when Ola Toivonen scored with a curling shot from 20 metres.
Former Feyenoord player Georginio Wijnaldum doubled the lead with a close range header before Luciano Narsingh netted a rebound.
Ryan Babel scored his first goal since rejoining Ajax Amsterdam, his second-half equaliser earning a 1-1 draw at ADO Den Haag who had led through Tom Beugelsdijk.
