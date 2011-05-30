Perisic completes Dortmund move
By app
BERLIN - Croatia international Ivan Perisic signed a five-year contract on Monday with German champions Borussia Dortmund who are looking to fill the void left by the departure of playmaker Nuri Sahin.
The 22-year-old joined after finishing as the top scorer with Club Bruges and being named footballer of the year in Belgium, Dortmund said on their website.
Dortmund said both sides had agreed not to release any financial details.
Turkey international Sahin helped steer Dortmund to their seventh German league title before joining Real Madrid this month.
