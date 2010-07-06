Peruvians find new use for vuvuzela

Two Peruvian women were arrested in front of a school in Lima on Tuesday for trying to sell 100 small bags of marijuana that they had stuffed into their plastic horns, police said.

Vuvuzelas have spread quickly and become standard fare at football matches and political rallies in Peru and many other countries.

Peru did not qualify for the cup being held in South Africa but its fans have noisily followed the games of other South American teams.

